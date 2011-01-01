Signed in as:
Saturday
July 29th, 2023
11am-7pm
Clash of the Contractors
Returns to the Electrical Industry Shelter Pavilion
Sign up your own team or register to join as a +1 to complete someone else's team.
Our 2023 Live Music lineup is fully booked including Madison Ave, Married with Children, and JD Hayden Band!
Support our local tradesmen by rocking out with some of Toledo's most popular local bands and help us raise awareness for mental health!
Please consider supporting 2Tuff2Talk by donating a service, retail item, or voucher/gift card/certificate.
Last year we raffled off over $8,000 in prizes all donated from 2T2T supporters and sponsors, directly funding our 2023 programming initiatives.
Seeking sponsors, local restaurants, volunteers, and grill masters!
We need volunteers to help in beer tents and food service areas.
Seeking sponsors, community partners, and volunteers to help support this year's Kids Zone.
Laurel's Princess Parties in our Kids Zone along with bounce houses, face painting, kids crafts with Home Depot, and more!
Seeking area personalities, union leadership, contractors, and volunteers to jump into our dunk tank to help raise funds for 2Tuff2Talk!
Get your boss in the tank!
Email us for more info!
The union construction industry is a strong and resilient community who are united in an effort to raise awareness and educate our tradesmen and tradeswomen. We remain dedicated to the health and wellness of our tradesmen, tradeswomen, and their families.
Thank you for being an everyday hero to our tradesmen and tradeswomen in the fight against suicide as a partner with 2Tuff2Talk and a sponsor for our outreach event, "Clash of the Contractors" on July 29th, 2023.
Though there are many unknowns, there are a few things we know for sure: Mental health awareness and suicide prevention are more important than ever, and with your committed partnership, we can reach more workers and help more find support.
Join our fellow tradesmen and tradeswomen in the fight against suicide in the same great location as last year!
Electrical Industry Shelter House and Pavilion
727 Lime City Road, Rossford Ohio
General Inquiries:
Babette Burnett
2T2T Board President
Clash of the Contractors is open to all who wish to join local Union Tradesmen and Tradeswomen in the fight against suicide through mental health awareness. This is 2Tuff2Talk's signature fundraising event and proceeds from the event directly benefit boots-on-the-ground programs, training, and outreach initiatives.
While attendees are welcome to enjoy the day's activities without an admission cost, donations are strongly encouraged. Donation boxes are stationed through out the event for cash donations, and QR codes are available for mobile payment options.
Cards are only accepted at the Info Tent at the front entrance. At the Info Tent you can have your ID verified, granted a 21+ beer tent wristband, and purchase Food/Beer tickets. Must be 21+ with ID verified wristband to purchase beer tickets, redeem tickets for beer, be in possession of beer tickets, and/or consume beer at event.
Cash or Card not accepted at beer or food tents. . Raffle tickets may be purchased with cash or card (card terminal only at entrance).
Lisa Stichler
2T2T Events Chair
Cassie Tinta
Marketing Chair
Call us for help navigating your NWO EAP Benefits
Please Note! (833) Tuff-Tlk is not a crisis line or suicide prevention hotline. 2Tuff2Talk volunteers are unable to provide mental health counseling, or advice. We are here to connect and coordinate. If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, please hang up and dial 911 or dial 988 for the national suicide hotline.
2Tuff2Talk is a 501C3 Non-Profit Organization
Need Immediate Help? Call 911 for an Emergency or 988 The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline