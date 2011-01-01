The union construction industry is a strong and resilient community who are united in an effort to raise awareness and educate our tradesmen and tradeswomen. We remain dedicated to the health and wellness of our tradesmen, tradeswomen, and their families.





Thank you for being an everyday hero to our tradesmen and tradeswomen in the fight against suicide as a partner with 2Tuff2Talk and a sponsor for our outreach event, "Clash of the Contractors" on July 29th, 2023.





Though there are many unknowns, there are a few things we know for sure: Mental health awareness and suicide prevention are more important than ever, and with your committed partnership, we can reach more workers and help more find support.





Join our fellow tradesmen and tradeswomen in the fight against suicide in the same great location as last year!



Electrical Industry Shelter House and Pavilion

727 Lime City Road, Rossford Ohio